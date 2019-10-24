Bognor man pleads guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm following assault

A Bognor man has pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm following an assault in the town.

Matthew Coldwell, 31, unemployed, of Brooks Lane West, Bognor Regis, appeared in Lewes Crown Court on Monday (October 21) charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm after a 26-year-old man was assaulted in Station Road, Bognor Regis, at around 9pm on Thursday, September 19.

He pleaded guilty to the charge against him at the hearing, a crown prosecution service spokesman confirmed.

Coldwell is due to be sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, November 29, the spokesman said.

