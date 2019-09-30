Bognor man charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm after assault

A man from Bognor Regis has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm after a 26-year-old man was assaulted, police said.

Police confirmed a 26-year-old man was assaulted in Station Road, Bognor Regis, at its junction with Crescent Road, at around 9pm on Thursday, September 19.

Following the incident, Matthew Coldwell, 31, unemployed, of Brooks Lane West, Bognor Regis, was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm, confirmed police.

He appeared before magistrates in Brighton on Saturday 21 September.

Mr Coldwell was ordered to appear before the Crown Court on Monday, October 21, and released on conditional bail until that time, confirmed police.

