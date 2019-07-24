Bognor man arrested following assault

Three people have been arrested following an assault in Worthing in which a man suffered head injuries.

Police have said a man was involved in an altercation in Thorn Road at the junction with Marine Parade with a group of young men.

A man from Bognor Regis has been arrested

The victim suffered head injuries after being hit with, what was believed to be, a bike lock and he was taken to hospital. Officers conducted an area search and three men were detained.

A 25-year-old man from Bognor Regis, 22-year-old man from Worthing and a 16-year-old boy from Worthing were all arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. The trio remain in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 129 of 24/07.