Bognor man arrested after 'verbal and physical altercation'

A man has been arrested after an altercation in Felpham on Friday (March 1), according to Sussex Police.

Police said officers were called to a 'verbal and physical altercation' in Binsted Avenue at around 7am.

Police

A spokesman said: "A 25-year-old man from Bognor Regis was arrested on suspicion of affray and resisting or obstructing an enforcement officer or person acting for engaged to execute High Court writ.

"He was later released under investigation."

More crime stories: Bognor man arrested after refusing roadside breath test

Drink driver collided with pedestrian whilst reverse parking in Bognor

Six arrested after police search Bognor property

Bognor mum speaks out after her teenage daughter is attacked