Bognor crime - Can you help police find these latest culprits?

Detectives are seeking help from the public in solving a number of crimes in and around Bognor Regis.

In its weekly crime bulletin, Sussex Police said numerous arrests were made over the past week, for offences including; domestic violence assault, wanted on warrant, threats to kill, possession with intent to supply class B drugs, possession of class A drugs, burglary, actual bodily harm, excess alcohol, racially aggravated public order, affray, child neglect, assaulting a police officer, possession of a knife, outraging public decency, attempted grievous bodily harm, shoplifting, common assault, drug driving, stalking, dangerous driving, theft, driving a vehicle with no insurance, grievous bodily harm and handling stolen goods.

However, police said arrests are yet to be made for a number of other incidents including:

- Pagham Road, Pagham – On Monday, September 2, during the day a property was entered and jewellery stolen. Serial 1520 of 02/09.



- London Road, Bognor – On Thursday, September 5, during late evening a shop was broken into. It is believed that the suspects made off as soon as the alarm activated; nothing reported stolen however damage was caused to the door. Serial 1574 of 05/09.



- High Street, Hotham – On Sunday, September 1, between 7pm and 7.50 pm a campervan was broken in to and a TV and satnav stolen. Serial 0490 of 02/09.



- Merrion Avenue, Orchard – Overnight on Tuesday, September 3, a vehicle was entered and loose change was stolen. Serial 0778 of 04/09.



- Clyde Road, Felpham – Overnight on Friday, September 6, a vehicle was entered and a sat nav stolen. Serial 0469 of 07/09.



- Marshall Avenue, Bognor – Overnight on Friday, September, a vehicle was entered and a laptop stolen. Serial 0584 of 07/09.

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information regarding an incident or crime please report it to police online, call 101, or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk using the reference number provided.



Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

