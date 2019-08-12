Bognor crime - Can you help police find these latest culprits?

Police officers are seeking help from the public in solving a number of crimes in and around Bognor Regis.

In last week's crime bulletin, Sussex Police said numerous arrests have been made for offences including; domestic assault, grievous bodily harm, burglary, possession of Class B drug, theft of cycle, affray, drunk and disorderly, excess alcohol, assault police, stalking, breach of the peace, driving whilst disqualified, drug driving, shoplifting, breach of bail, and theft from motor vehicle.

Police

However, police said arrests are yet to be made for a number of other incidents including:

- Longford Road, Orchard – On Thursday, August 1, between 5pm and 7pm, a property was entered via an insecure window and cash and jewellery were stolen. Serial 1416 of 01/08.



- Hawthorn Road, Orchard – Overnight on Friday, August 2, a brick was used to smash a shop door window; no entry was gained. Serial 0313 of 03/08.



- Durban Road, Orchard – On Sunday, August 4, during the early hours of the morning there was an attempt break to a unit were the alarm had been activated; no entry or damage caused. Serial 0277 of 04/08.



- Shaw Gardens, Bersted – Overnight on Wednesday, July 31, a vehicle was entered and bank card stolen. Serial 1614 of 01/08.



- Ashbee Gardens, Bersted – Overnight on Wednesday. July 31, a vehicle was entered; loose change, sunglasses and a bank card was stolen. Serial 0152 of 02/08.



- Bersted Street, Orchard – On Sunday, August 4, there was a report of yellow illuminous paint having been thrown over the front wall of a property. Serial 0440 of 04/08.

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident, contact police online, by email at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting the reference number provided.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org