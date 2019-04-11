Bognor crime and anti-social behaviour - Can you help police find these latest culprits?

Detectives are seeking help from the public in solving a number of criminal and anti-social behaviour incidents in Bognor.

In its weekly crime bulletin, Sussex Police said numerous arrests were made over the past week, for offences including; possession of Class A drugs, theft, wasting police time, domestic assault, cannabis production, common assault, theft, burglary dwelling, actual bodily harm, harassment, assault police, wanted on warrant, drunk and disorderly, shoplifting, affray, criminal damage, drug driving, blackmail and excess alcohol.

However, police said arrests are yet to be made for a number of other incidents including:



- Grangerfield Way, Aldwick West – Overnight on Sunday, March 31, a property was entered and a purse stolen. Serial 0025 of 01/04



- Chalcroft Lane, Bognor – Overnight on Monday, March 1, several containers were broken into and tools stolen. Serial 0254 of 02/04.



- Victoria Drive, Bognor – On Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 1, a garage was entered and a gents 21 gear all Terrain cycle (colour red) stolen. Serial 0595 of 02/04.



- Barrack Lane, Aldwick – Overnight on Sunday, March 31, there was an attempt break to a property; no entry gained and nothing reported stolen. Serial 0151 of 01/04.



Police also reported an anti-social behaviour incident:



- London Road, Bognor – On Sunday April, 7, during the afternoon there was a report of youths running around on a shop's roof. Police attended but area search showed no trace. Serial 0657 of 07/04.

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident, contact police online, by email at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting the reference number provided.



Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

