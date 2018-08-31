Bognor cricket club destroyed in arson set to be reopened

A Bognor cricket club which burned down in an arson attack is set to be replaced.

Aldwick Cricket Club Pavilion was ‘100 per cent damaged’ by the blaze which took place last year .

Ian Guppy, from the club, said: “After the fire in 2017 the response from the local community was overwhelming, and we are happy to have got to where we are today.

The remains of the cricket club pavilion. Courtesy of James Smith

“The club has been struggling to carry on, and with the stark reality that a club that’s been a part of the community for many years would be forced to fold, this new facility will help secure our future at its current location.

“The new facility will also ensure we can re-introduce our colts set up which will aid the clubs future and help us become a key part of the community again.”

Along with funding from Arun District Council, the project has been supported by more than £10,000 in donations from generous local cricket clubs and members of the public.

Councillor Stephen Haymes, Arun District Council’s cabinet member for technical services, said: “We are delighted to be supporting this project to get a new clubhouse for this fantastic cricket club and look forward to seeing the new building fully in use for the start of next year’s cricket season.”

Green Manor Building Limited is due to begin work at Felpham Recreation Ground next week to build the new clubhouse, which is expected to be up and running by the start of 2019.

Ian said the club was ‘extremely grateful’ for donations received towards the project and thanked Arun District Council for it’s ‘continued patience and understanding’.

He said: “They’ve worked tirelessly with us to help get us back on track and we specifically thank Paul Broggi for his work on this project in seeking the necessary funding to get this project to a conclusion.”

Councillor Paul Wotherspoon, cabinet member for neighbourhood services, said: "This is a popular recreation ground and we're very pleased that by helping to fund the new clubhouse, the council is helping to secure the future of cricket at this location."

READ MORE:

Help end period poverty in Chichester

Masterchef winner gives culinary class on tackling food waste

270 tyres dumped in Arundel in major fly-tipping incident



