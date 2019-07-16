Bognor Co-op staff robbed at knife point

Police area appealing for witnesses after staff at a Bognor Regis Co-op were robbed at knife point last night (Monday July 15)

A man went into the shop at about 5.45pm yesterday and threatened staff with a knife and stole money from the till.

Police tape around the Rose Green Co-op

No-one was injured in the robbery

The man then tried to stop a car by threatening the driver at knife-point in Osbourne Way minutes later but was unsuccessful and he ran off.

An hour later a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and taken to custody.

Detective Sergeant Alex Lowe said: "Uniformed officers responded quickly to the scene and were able to arrest a suspect shortly afterwards. However we would like to hear from any witnesses who saw the robbery in the Co-op or the attempt to stop the car driver in Osbourne Way."

A police car at the scene last night.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to report online or ring 101 quoting serial 1187 of 15/07.