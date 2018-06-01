Better CCTV coming to Bognor in bid to reduce crime

Bognor’s CCTV cameras are set for an upgrade as police seek to crack down on crime.

Newer, higher definition cameras are set to be installed across Sussex, but Bognor will be the first to get them.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne visited Bognor earlier this year to hear from residents

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Over the next 18 months, Sussex Public Space CCTV Partnership will be upgrading its network, video management system and cameras.

“Arun District Council will be the first local authority to benefit from the upgrade, and Bognor Regis was selected to be the first town in Sussex to be fitted with the new high definition cameras.

“The camera roll out is expected to start within the next six to eight weeks.”

The upgrade is part of Sussex Police’s commitment to working with councils on detecting and reducing crime and providing public reassurance.

Stephen Reynolds, mayor of Bognor, and councillor Pat Dillon went up to police headquarters to learn more about how the news system will work.

Mr Reynolds said: “Bognor town council contributes to the running costs of the town council CCTV system run by Sussex Police.

“So as town councillors we wanted to see where the tax payers money goes at an operational level.”

Asked what difference he thinks the new system will make in Bognor, Mr Reynolds said it is about deterring criminals.

“The upgrade is going to be a higher definition picture.

“It’s the deterrent value of it – having a better definition system will have a better deterrent.”

Costs of the scheme are split between local authorities and police.

According to police figures, the yearly cost of CCTV per inhabitant will be 77p.

