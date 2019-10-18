‘Atrocious’ graffiti scrawled on Chichester Market Cross

‘Atrocious’ graffiti, which has appeared on the inside walls of the Market Cross this week, will soon be removed.

Chichester residents have been left angered after someone wrote ‘all over the inside pillars’ in a black marker.

Chichester Market Cross. Photo: Derek Martin Photography

A concerned reader wrote into the Observer. She said: “People have written all over the inside pillars facing South Street in black marker. It looks atrocious.”

Chichester City Council is responsible for maintaining the appearance of the Market Cross.

Clerk Rodney Duggua said: “We have noted it and we don’t want to say thank you to the people who have done it.

“It will be cleaned and we have specialists coming to do it on Monday (October 21). We can’t just use any old material to do it.

Chichester residents have been left angered after someone wrote all over the inside pillars in a black marker.

“It is a very sad thing which happens from time to time, which we wish didn’t happen but we are on the case.”

Have you read?: HM Courts Service: Results list for October 11 to 16, 2019

Pair fined for having sex in Butlin’s car park in Bognor Regis

Bognor Regis man jailed for vehicle crime