Arun District Weekly crime roundup

Bognor Regis

A cabin on a commercial building site in Charles Purley Way, Bognor Regis, was broken into overnight between October 11 and 12, but nothing was stolen. The police serial number is 0232 – 12/10/21.

A bicycle and several power tools were stolen from a garage at an address in Osprey Gardens, Bognor Regis, in the early hours of October 14. The police serial number is 0147 – 14/10/21.

This week's crime update

Two cordless drills and their chargers were stolen from a shed in Greencourt Drive, Bognor Regis overnight between October 13 and 14. The police serial number is 0238 – 14/10/21.

A dash cam was stolen from a vehicle parked on Ivydale Road, Bognor Regis, overnight between October 14 and 15. The police serial number is 1074 – 15/10/21.

Graffiti- including swastikas- and other hate related symbols was found on several rooftops in London Road in the afternoon of October 12. The police serial number is 0934 – 14/10/21.

The wing mirror of a car parked on Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis, was damaged and knocked off overnight between 16 and 17 October. The police serial number is 1115 – 17/10/21.

A communal glass door in a property in Glamis Street, Bognor Regis, was damaged and smashed on the evening of October 17. The police serial number is 1369 – 17/10/21.

Five bicycles were stolen from a shed in Stroud Green Drive, Bognor Regis, overnight between October 17 and 18. The police serial number is 0239 – 18/10/21.

Littlehampton, Rustington and surrounding area

A window to the church on Vermont Drive, in East Preston, was broken in the early hours of October 16, but nothing was reported stolen. The police serial number is 0407 – 16/10/21.

Power tools were stolen from a number of containers in Harwood Road, Littlehampton. The police serial number is 0332 – 17/10/21.

A phone charger, sun glasses and a set of screwdrivers were stolen from within a vehicle parked in Brookenbee Close, Littlehampton, overnight between October 14 and 15. The police serial number is 0949 – 15/10/21.

A mobile phone, a laptop, jewellery and a satnav were stolen from a vehicle parked in Clun Road, Littlehampton overnight between October 16 and 17. The police serial number is 0624 – 17/10/21.

A handbag was stolen from a residential property in Wick Farm, Littlehampton, overnight between October 17 and 18. The police serial number is 0217 – 18/10/21.

Fishing items were stolen from an insecure garage in Kestrel Way, Littlehampton, overnight between October 17 and 18. The police serial number 0459 – 18/10/21.

Arundel, Barnham and surrounding area

A strimmer and hedge cutter were stolen from a container on a building site in Church Hill, Slindon overnight between October 11 and 12. The police serial number is 0242 – 13/10/21.

A hole of unknown origin was found at the bottom of a resident's garage door in Orchard Way, Barnham on October 15. The police serial number is 0410 – 15/10/21.