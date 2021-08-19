Arun district weekly crime round-up: August 19

Bognor Regis

On the evening of August 10, an IPhone and IPad were stolen from a residential property in Sea Lane after it was illegally entered. The police serial number is 0443 – 11/08/21.

An attempt was made to break into a shed on a property in Kelmscott way by damaging a keypad lock overnight between August 13 and 14.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted

A moped was stolen from a residential property in Linden Road in the early hours of August 11. It was later recovered by the owner. The police serial number is 0008 – 11/08/21.

A vehicle parked in Leonora Drive was broken into and change and bank cards taken overnight between August 11 and 12. The police serial number is 0434 – 12/08/21.

Items were stolen from a vehicle parked in Potters Way overnight between August 11 and 12. The police serial number is 1015 – 12/08/21.

On the evening of August 13, a teenager was caught attempting to breaking into vehicles in Ockley Road and was subsequently arrested by police. The police serial number is 1037 – 13/08/21.

Damage was caused to the window of a residential property in Longford Road when a stone was thrown at it on the evening of August 9. The police serial number is 037 – 13/08/21.

The window to a residential property in Steyne Street was smashed on the evening of August 10. The police serial number is 1376 – 11/08/21.

A male was caught spraying graffiti in Hotham Park on the afternoon of August 12 and subsequently detained by officers. The police serial number is 0602 – 12/08/21.

Littlehampton, Rustington and surrounding area

A bicycle was stolen from a garage in Station Road, East Preston after entry was forced overnight night between August 11 and 12. The police serial number is 0068 – 13/08/21.

A stone was thrown at a residential window in Barnsite Gardens, Rustington, causing it to smash on the evening of August 12. The police serial number is 1311 – 12/08/21.

The driver window of a vehicle was smashed in Downs Way, East Preston overnight between August 12 and 13. The police serial number is 0099 – 14/08/21.

The front door of a fast food restaurant in Surrey Street, Littlehampton was damaged when a person kicked the glass, causing it to crack overnight between August 13 and 14.

Arundel, Barnham and surrounding areas

In the early hours of August 12, a woman was seen on CCTV pulling car door handles in Hook Lane, Aldingbourne. The police serial number is 1245 – 13/08/21.

Four people entered the bikesheds located in Barnham Primary School and caused damage to the handle bars of a bicycle. The police serial number is 10/08/21.

The wing mirrors of a van were ripped off in Tarrant Street, Arundel overnight between August 13 and 14. The police serial number is 0811 – 14/08/21.

A ball bearing was used to smash the window of a property in Eastergate Lane, Eastergate overnight between August 13 and 14. The police serial number is 0494 – 15/08/21.