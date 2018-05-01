Armed man and accomplice steal bikes from teens

A man armed with a knife stole bikes from two teens with help from an accomplice.

Police are appealing for witnesses after two boys had their bikes stolen by two men at Southfields Recreation Ground in Littlehampton on Thursday.

The boys, aged 13 and 14, were playing football at the recreation ground at 8.15pm when they were approached by two suspects, one of whom had a knife tucked down the waistband of his trousers.

They took the boys’ mountain bikes and rode off on them towards Horsham Road.

Detective Constable Katie Clack said: “The boys were shaken up by this incident and are desperate to get their bikes back. If anyone witnessed this robbery or has any information about the suspects please contact us.”

Police said one of the suspects is black, 6’, aged in his 20s, thin, clean shaven and was wearing a black puffa jacket, black or navy blue jogging bottoms and dark trainers. He possibly had braces on his teeth.

The other suspect is also black, 6’ and older than the first man. He was wearing a dark jumper, dark trousers and trainers.

The stolen bikes are a silver and red Carrera mountain bike and a purple, silver and pink Vengeance Carrera mountain bike.

Contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1332 of 26/04.