Armed balaclava-wearing gang in Sussex attack two men and go on the run

A gang wearing balaclavas stabbed two people in a house in Sussex, and are still at large, police said.

Sussex Police said that they were called to a property in Manning Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex, where two occupants of an address had been attacked.

Police in Manning Road, Littlehampton last night

There were four suspects who police described as wearing dark clothing and balaclavas, and made off from the house before police arrived.

The two male victims both received head injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. A police spokesman added that the gang were in possession of at least one bladed weapon.

The incident sparked a large-scale police response, with at least 14 different police units called to the scene, including PCSOs going door-to-door.

Scene of crime officers were also at the address, and photographs have showed evidence being collected from the property.

Police in Manning Road, Littlehampton last night

Last night, a police spokesman said: “There is no evidence whatsoever that any members of the public are at risk.”

This morning, the suspects still had not been located.

A police spokesman asked for witnesses to come forward. They said: "Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or who may have seen the suspects running away to contact our 101 number, quoting CAD reference 886 of 24/01 or reporting it online."