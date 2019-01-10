Appeal to track two men after stolen vehicle found dumped in Bognor

Police are appealing for help tracing two men in connection with a stolen car abandoned in Osprey Gardens, Bognor.

Police said that at just after 5pm on Sunday, December 23, two men stole a silver Ford Focus from the Isambard Brunel car park in Portsmouth and drove through the carpark barrier, causing damage to the vehicle.

Police want to speak to two men in connection with the theft of a car in Portsmouth, 44180475821.

A police spokesman said: “The vehicle was spotted in Bognor, Sussex later that day where it failed to stop for police.

“The occupants then decamped from the vehicle and abandoned it in Osprey Gardens.

“A number of personal belongings which were in the car before it was stolen were no longer in the vehicle when it was recovered.”

Police are asking members of the public if they recognise two men pictured in connection with the incident.

If you have any information, contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101, quoting reference number 44180475821.

In an emergency, call 999.