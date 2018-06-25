Appeal to trace Bognor theft suspect

Police are appealing for help tracing a man suspected of being involved in a theft in Bognor.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “He was seen peeping over a fence at a house in Limmer Lane, Bognor, in daylight sometime between 5pm on Monday June 4 and 9am the following morning, as two mountain bikes were stolen from outside the address.

“The man is thought to have been aided by an accomplice to whom he handed the bikes by lifting them over fencing and a gate.”

PC Darren Hughes said: “If you think you know who this man is, get in touch with us online or call 101, quoting serial 476 of 07/06.”

For advice on protecting your home and belongings against burglary see the Sussex Police website.