Appeal to find missing Chichester girls

Police are appealing for help finding Chichester teenagers Chanelle Swanson and Rosa Lodge.

The girls, aged 15 and 14, are believed to be together and may have travelled to London, police said.

A police spokesman said: “the girls both went missing from their Chichester homes on Monday (August 13) and may be in the Tottenham area of London. They were seen at Chichester Railway Station on Monday evening.

“Chanelle, 15, is black, 4’ 11”, of slim build and with collar-length black Afro-style hair.

“When last seen she was wearing jeans and a grey puffa jacket with a hood. She often wears large hooped earrings and a silver ring with a blue stone worn on her left hand.

“Rosa, 14, is white, 5’ 6”, of slim build and with shoulder-length blonde hair often worn in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a blue denim playsuit.

“If you see either Chanelle or Rosa please call 999 immediately.

“If you have information on where they could be or have seen them since they were reported missing, please report this information online or call 101 quoting reference 1298 of 13/08.”