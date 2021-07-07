Appeal for witnesses follows Chichester gunman incident

A man armed with a shotgun was seen in Litten Gardens, Chichester, On May 28

A suspect was later detained in Priory Road following a huge police response including a National Police Air Service helicopter and armed police.

The suspect, 44-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Police on Priory Road on May 28 having arrested a suspect

He was later bailed subject to strict conditions, police have said.

Now Sussex Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious on the day to come forward as investigations into the incident continue.

