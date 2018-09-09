Appeal after ‘disturbance’ in North Mundham car park

Several men are reported to have been involved in an incident in a North Mundham car park yesterday, according to police.

Police issued an appeal today for witnesses to the a disturbance a car park in School Lane about 7.20pm.

A police statement said: “While the full circumstances remain unknown at this stage, the men are believed to have been travelling in a silver Seat, a blue Jaguar and a silver Volkswagon hatchback.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who saw what happened – or who saw either of the vehicles in the area that evening – is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Prairie.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 crimestoppers-uk.org