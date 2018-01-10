Appeal after banned metal detecting at historic park

Police want to speak to a man in connection with banned metal detecting in Hotham Bognor.

Officers have released an image of the man following the metal detecting at about 4pm on Friday, December 29.

Locally, the park is the most important heritage amenity in Bognor Regis.

Sir Richard Hotham, the founder of modern Bognor Regis, built and lived in Hotham Park House and grounds.

Arun District Council now owns the park and does not give permission for metal detecting there.

PCSO Daryl Holter, heritage crime lead for Sussex Police, said: “We’d like to trace the man seen here using a metal detector in the park.

“If you know who he is, or are indeed that person, please get in touch so that we can discuss the matter.”

”Unauthorised or illicit use of metal detectors can lead to permanent loss of important historical information or artefacts, and damage land.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 254 of 09/01.

For more information on metal detecting in Arun please visit: https://www.arun.gov.uk/other-licences.

For guidance from Historic England please visit: https://historicengland.org.uk/advice/caring-for-heritage/heritage-crime/.

Or for guidance from the Portable Antiquates Scheme please see: https://finds.org.uk/