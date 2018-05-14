Appeal after attack in Bognor street

A 20-year-old man was attacked by a group of four of five men in the early hours of Monday May 7, according to police.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened sometime between 2am and 2.15am.

A police spokesman said: “The victim was punched several times and sustained face and hand injuries for which he was treated at St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester.

“Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who may have other information.

“They are asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 133 of 07/05.

“Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”