Shoreham Airshow pilot Andy Hill has been found not guilty by a jury.

After a seven week trial the jury at the Old Bailey has announced its verdict.

Hill, 54, of Standon Road, Buntingford, was charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence.

He had been flying a Hawker Hunter jet in 2015 when it crashed onto the A27 and led to the deaths of 11 people.

Today the jury in his trial found him not guilty on all counts.

More to follow.