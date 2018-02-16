Action to tackle anti-social behaviour in Bognor

‘Positive action’ is being taken to tackle anti-social behaviour in Bognor Regis town centre insists Sussex Police.

A spokesman said the force believes many of the incidents – which have included damage to property, public disorder, threats and intimidation – can be attributed to a specific group of youths.

They added: “A 12-year-old believed to be a ring leader, but who cannot be named for legal reasons, was last week made the subject of a referral order by justices following a police investigation and still has outstanding matters against him.

“Others are also in line for measures aimed at moderating their behaviour as incidents come to light and are investigated.”

Officers mounting extra patrols, in response to local concerns, are said to have had ‘some success’ in ‘curbing’ the youths’ activities.

Inspector Danny West, of the Arun and Chichester prevention team, said: “We are in the process of seizing closed circuit television (CCTV) footage and obtaining statements in an effort to bring those responsible to justice.

“Because of the ages of many of those involved, the Youth Offending Service and Crown Prosecution Service are understandably cautious about making immediate use of full criminal sanctions. This means we cannot immediately request a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) as we might do for an adult causing similar issues.

“Nevertheless we are working with partner agencies and parents to ensure that we are as robust as possible when incidents of anti-social behaviour are reported.”

The reassurances come after what one Observer reader estimated to be eight months of ongoing issues. This includes one incident, last Thursday night, which is said to have seen individuals attempting to smash windows of businesses at London Road and throwing items at members of the public.

The police ask anyone with concerns or information about ASB in Bognor to report it online or call 101.

