A259 police collision: pictures show police investigation

Police are investigating the scene of a collision on the A259 in Littlehampton which left two police officers in hospital and a man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The incident, which is being investigated as a deliberate act, happened at the Body Shop roundabout on the A259 at Littlehampton at approximately 1.05am, said police. Two local response officers, a man and woman, were carrying out a routine drugs check on a car at the side of the road and had detained one man on suspicion of drugs offences when a Mercedes-Benz saloon approached at speed and collided with the officers and the man they were with. All three were transported to hospital to be treated for serious injuries, the spokesman said. The road is currently closed in both directions. The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, aged 20, ran off but was stopped and arrested by officers on suspicion of attempted murder, said the police spokesman. Two others who were in the vehicle are still at large.

