A259 collision: Wick man appears in court after police officers 'hit with stolen car'

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court after two police officers and an arrested man were struck by a stolen car in Littlehampton, Sussex Police said.

Jack Robson, 20, unemployed and from Holly Drive, Wick, Littlehampton, appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court today (September 25) charged with three counts of causing serious injury by driving dangerously, burglary, driving with no insurance, not in accordance with his provisional licence and with uncorrected vision.

Jack Robson, 20, unemployed and from Holly Drive, Wick, Littlehampton, appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court on September 25

He has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on October 23, police said.

Three people were seriously injured in the incident. The policeman remains in hospital and is due to have surgery on a broken shoulder, an arm and leg. His colleague, a policewoman, has been discharged from hospital after suffering two fractures and extensive bruising, and is recovering at home.

A local man, who the officers arrested for possession with intent to supply Class B drugs moments before the impact, also suffered fractures but has left hospital and been released under investigation.

Two other men arrested for possession with intent to supply Class B drugs have also been released under investigation, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenholme, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “The officers had responded to a call about suspicious behaviour and had made a drug roadside check, arresting three men, when they were struck.

“The officers, whose injuries are serious, are being supported and appreciate the response from well-wishers. It has been a traumatic incident for all those involved.

“We continue to appeal for anyone who saw what happened or has any information to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Oxbridge.”

