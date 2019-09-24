A259 attempted murder arrest: injured officers give message to the public

The two police officers who were struck by a stolen car in Littlehampton have thanked the public for their support.

The response officers, whose injuries include a broken leg and shoulder and other fractures, were knocked down during a roadside drugs check on the A259 in the early hours of 23 September, police said.

The scene of the A259 incident in Littlehampton

Read more:

A259 attempted murder: Sussex Police gives update on seriously injured officers

A259 attempted murder: community reacts in shock as police officers 'hit by car'

Attempted murder arrest after two police officers and man ‘hit by car’ in Littlehampton

A259 attempted murder arrest: pictures show police investigation

The policewoman, who suffered fractures, has been discharged from hospital, while her male colleague continues to be treated in hospital. The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa car, arrested for possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, was also treated at hospital for fractures, but has now been discharged.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenholme, from Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, is leading the investigation. He said: “The officers are thankful for the outpouring of support and best wishes. They have been incredibly brave after being struck by a vehicle in the course of carrying out their duties. Thankfully they are making a steady recovery and they appreciate the kind words of support from their colleagues and the public.

“Searches, CCTV and house to house enquiries continue as we investigate the circumstances, with two officers and a man they had arrested struck by a Mercedes car stolen from nearby.

“It was a chaotic scene at the time and having interviewed the Mercedes driver, and looking at evidence we have gathered, including a search by police dogs, a drone and a police search team, we now suspect the 20-year-old local man arrested for attempted murder, was actually alone in the car. We are therefore no longer seeking two fleeing passengers, originally reported by a witness.

“The three local men in the Corsa car, stopped after officers responded to a call by a member of the public of suspicious behaviour, have been arrested for possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and released under investigation. We can confirm that the two cars are not linked.

“The Mercedes driver remains in custody and I appeal for anyone who saw what happened or has any information to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Oxbridge.”