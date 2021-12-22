10 year restraining order for Bognor Regis man convicted of harassment

Joseph Nash, 32, of Ockley Road, Bognor Regis, received a 10 year restraining order and an 18 month suspended prison sentence after being found guilty of harassment put in fear of violence at Portsmouth Crown Court on December 17.

The prison sentence has been suspended on the following conditions: That Mr Nash completes 150 hours of unpaid work and a 2.5 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also issued a £300 fine, to be paid at a rate of £50 a month.

Police are investigating the attack (stock picture).

If you witness a crime, call 999 in an emergency or report it to the police online or by calling 101.