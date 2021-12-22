10 year restraining order for Bognor Regis man convicted of harassment
A Bognor Regis man has been subject to a 10 year restraining order after being found guilty of harassment at Portsmouth Crown Court on December 17.
Joseph Nash, 32, of Ockley Road, Bognor Regis, received a 10 year restraining order and an 18 month suspended prison sentence after being found guilty of harassment put in fear of violence at Portsmouth Crown Court on December 17.
The prison sentence has been suspended on the following conditions: That Mr Nash completes 150 hours of unpaid work and a 2.5 day rehabilitation activity requirement.
He was also issued a £300 fine, to be paid at a rate of £50 a month.
