Crews tackle Chichester house fire

Fire crews are tackling a house fire in Chichester.

Residents of the house have been told about the fire.

Crews as they prepare to enter the building

Five fire engines are in attendance including an aerial ladder to tackle the blaze.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said:

“Four fire engines from West Sussex and one from Hampshire are on the scene. Hampshire’s aerial ladder platform is also in attendance. The fire is in domestic property on Kingsham Road. The road is closed but the fire in under control.

“We are continuing to work with other emergency services.”