Couple and their dog rescued from stranded yacht near Bognor

A couple and their dog were rescued from a yacht which had become stranded near Bognor.

Two lifeboats from Littlehampton were called to the incident on Wednesday (May 1).

Both Littlehampton lifeboats attended the incident. Picture: RNLI

A spokesman for Littlehampton RNLI said: “The volunteer crew of Littlehampton RNLI rescued two people and a dog from their yacht which had run aground on rocks off the coast of Bognor Regis on Wednesday, May 1.

“Littlehampton RNLI’s Atlantic 85 and D-class lifeboats – Renee Sherman and Ray of Hope – were both called out to the scene at 3.30pm.

“They rescued the couple and their dog from the vessel, before returning to the scene to remove the yacht from the rocks and tow it back to Littlehampton just after 7pm.”

Nick White, Littlehampton RNLI’s lifeboat operations manager, said the team were pleased to be able to assist and make sure that everyone and their vessel returned to the safety of Littlehampton Harbour.

He added: “Our volunteer crew is on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to help with instances just like this. We are always ready to respond when the pager goes off.”

