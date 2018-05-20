COUNTY NEWS: Murder investigation launched after body found in village

Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman’s body was discovered in a Sussex village.

Officers were called to an address in Manor Court, Horam, just before 5pm yesterday (Saturday) where they found the body of a woman in her early 20s.

Sussex Police say two men aged 19 and 55 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody for interview and further inquiries.

Detectives from Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team are investigating.

No further information has been released at this time.