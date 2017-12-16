COUNTY NEWS: Man dies and woman critical in early morning Sussex collision

A 25-year-old man has died and a 22-year-old woman is in a critical condition following an early morning collision in Sussex today (December 16).

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened southbound on the A23 in Warninglid, just after 1.30am this morning (December 16).

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A black Nissan Micra which had four people travelling in left the main carriageway into the lay-by and collided with the rear of a heavy goods vehicle which was parked in the lay-by.

“The front seat passenger, a 25-year-old local man, sadly died at the scene.

“The rear nearside passenger, a 22-year-old woman from Surrey, sustained serious injuries and is in a critical condition at the Royal Sussex Hospital in Brighton.

“The driver, a 29-year-old woman from Surrey, remains in hospital and is in a stable condition.

“Anyone who saw the events leading up to the collision or the collision itself are asked to contact Sussex Police on 101 quoting Operation Cranbourne.”

A South East Ambulance Service (SECAmb) spokesman confirmed multiple ambulance crews attended the scene, along with an air ambulance vehicle.

He said: “One man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. One patient was treated before being taken in a serious condition to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

“Two more patients, believed to have sustained less serious injuries, were also taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital.”

The collision happened on the A23 in Warninglid. Pictures: Eddie Mitchell

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed three fire engines were called to the collision, along with a heavy rescue unit.

Sussex Police confirmed the incident was ‘ongoing’.