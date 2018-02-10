COUNTY NEWS: Major operation after body found on Sussex beach

Emergency services including a coastguard helicopter have been involved in a major recovery operation after a body was discovered on a beach today (Saturday).

Police, ambulances, and the Newhaven and Birling Gap coastguard were called to the scene at around 11.20am, to reports of a body at the bottom of cliffs.

A member of the coastguard rescue team was injured and airlifted to safety

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said sadly the body of a male was found. They added that officers were working with the coastguard to recover the body.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner’s officer has been informed.

A coastguard rescue officer suffered a minor injury in the process and had to be winched to safety in the coastguard helicopter.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said he was treated by paramedics at the scene.