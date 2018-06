The seafront was packed this morning as hundreds turned up to take part in or watch this year’s 10k race.

Now in it’s 28th year, the Worthing 10k welcomes runners of all abilities to the flat seafront course.

Can you spot yourself? Pictures and video: Eddie Mitchell

More than 2,500 runners have registered to take part, with some of the fastest elite field competitors entering the race.

The race kicked off on Worthing Promenade at 9.30am.

Check out our video slideshow and see if you can spot yourself.

Watch this space for details of the winners!