COUNTY NEWS: Family pay tribute to ‘irreplaceable’ mother

The family of a woman found dead her at home in Crowborough have said she is ‘irreplaceable’.

Police say Fiona Fisher, 51, was found dead at her home in Lordswell Lane at 7.20pm on Friday (April 27) when officers attended the property in response to a request for a welfare check.

In a statement released by Sussex Police, a family spokesman said: “Fiona will be sadly missed by her daughter Megan, her mother Dorothy and stepfather Les, as well as her father. There are no words to explain the love those around her felt for her, she is irreplaceable.

“At this time we would please hope that everyone could respect our privacy and allow her friends and family to grieve.”

A 22-year-old man, a relative of Fiona, was arrested at the address on suspicion of murder, police say.

He remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident at this time.

Anyone with information that may assist officers is asked to send details online or phone 101, quoting Operation Stonegate.

Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers or phone the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

