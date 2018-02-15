COUNTY NEWS: Ed Sheeran’s amazing birthday cake revealed by the Pudding Fairy

Award-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran celebrated in style ahead of his birthday - with a cake from our very own Pudding Fairy.

Luxury cake and chocolate specialist Laure Moyle, based in Ashington near Horsham, was commissioned to create this masterpiece for the star by one of his friends.

She said: “Each customer is special at Pudding Fairy.

“But sometimes they turn out to be a little more well known.....and on rare occasions they are happy for me to share their name. So... Happy birthday Ed Sheeran :)

“Hope you enjoyed your cake and had a great night.”

To see more of Laure’s amazing creations, visit www.puddingfairy.com/