COUNTY NEWS: Chaos for passengers as BA flight makes emergency landing at Gatwick

A British Airways flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Gatwick Airport in the middle of the night.

Flight BA2605 from Naples in Italy had to perform the emergency landing due to a hydraulic fluid leak, as reported in the national press today (Friday, July 20).

Several flights into Gatwick had to be diverted to other airports in the country as a result, causing chaos for hundreds of passengers.

As reported in the national press, the aircraft, which was carrying several groups of school children, was towed from the runway.

After the plane landed it was inspected.

The main runway at Gatwick was closed just before 12.35am today (Friday) and remained closed for several hours.