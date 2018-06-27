County News: Cancer survivor’s £4,400 travel insurance quote for holiday!

A West Sussex man who was treated for cancer has told of his battle to get travel insurance – after he was quoted more than £4,400 to cover a two-week trip to Mexico.

Teacher Tony Gellett, 59, spoke out about the staggering quote after the Financial Conduct Authority challenged the travel insurance industry to do more to help people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Tony, from Horsham, is one of thousands diagnosed with cancer – even as long as ten years ago – penalised by what cancer support charity Macmillan dubs ‘one-size-fits-all’ policies.

He was initially diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2015 and had keyhole surgery.

But a year later, secondary cancer was discovered and he underwent surgery on his liver and had chemotherapy.

After deciding on a holiday following his ordeal, he said: “I rang one company for a quote and they asked ‘Are you sitting down?’ I asked ‘Do I need to be sitting down?’ and they replied ‘Actually, you might be better lying down!’ I was quoted £4,438.03.

“In between treatments my doctor said ‘Have a good break’. I said ’How?’. In many cases like this, the cover is more expensive than the holiday, really silly prices. These companies need to understand that behind every application is an individual.

“There’s lots of ringing round, going online, answering the same personal questions over and over again only to be told, ‘We can’t cover you at this time’. It’s really stupid.”

Tony and his wife Jacqui were eventually covered for just £275 thanks to Tony’s membership of the National Federation of Occupational Pensioners and enjoyed their two-week break in Mexico.

Tony, now working part-time as a teacher, is now in good health, said wife Jacqui.

A Macmillan survey revealed an estimated 8,500 British holidaymakers who applied for travel insurance following a cancer diagnosis were unable to get a policy despite the fact that they were diagnosed with cancer up to 10 years ago.