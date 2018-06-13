COUNTY NEWS: 19-year-old dies in tragic collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old man sadly died in a collision in West Sussex yesterday.

A black Ford Fiesta was in collision with a silver MG ZS on the northbound A24 Worthing Road at Copsale in West Sussex, close to the junction with Bar Lane, at about 5.05pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 12), police said.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The driver of the Fiesta, a 19-year-old local man, tragically died at the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with dash cam footage, is asked to report it online or phone 101, quoting Operation Lambeth. The A24 was closed between Buck Barn and Southwater for some time following the collision.