Council tax breakdown for all parishes in Chichester District Council area

Council tax bills have been thudding on residents’ doormats across the Chichester district – but some are receiving demands hundreds of pounds more than others, even in similarly rated bands.

The difference is because of the precepts made by the different parish councils. Some elements of the tax are the same, with Chichester District Council’s demands added to those of the police and West Sussex County Council. Those totals are the same for wherever residents live in the Chichester district. Parish councils have the power to provide a varying number of services, and these can include control of litter and provision of public toilets. Here is the full list of the benchmark Band D council tax bills for all the parishes in the Chichester district.

Appledram - Band D tax 1,773.29.

Barlavington - Band D tax 1,777.12.

Bepton - Band D tax 1,767.39.

Bignor - Band D tax 1,734.29.

