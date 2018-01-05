Council refuses to comment on plans to buy community asset for meetings

Rumours that Bognor Town Council is considering buying a property in Linden Road for a community asset have been dismissed by the council.

The council has been considering its future as Arun District Council’s regeneration plans may impact Bognor Regis Town Hall, which it owns.

The Observer has spoken to a source who said the town council was thinking about buying a property in Linden Road.

But a town council spokesman would not say the property is being considered.

They added: “Discussions about any property is dealt with under confidential business due to the sensitive and contractual nature of the discussions.

“The town council has not made any decisions regarding any property.”

Bognor Town Council currently rents the Town Hall from Arun District Council, but the council chambers where meetings are held is not covered under the lease.

Instead the town council books the chambers as required and has to pay a separate fee each time.

The total spend on property hire (which includes the council chambers) by Bognor Town Council was £2,150 in 2016-17.

According to the council figures, the council has spent £25 so far in 2017-18.