Council grant supports Festival of Chichester

The Festival of Chichester was among the latest recipients of Chichester City Council’s discretionary grant.

Cheques, which totalled £8,043, were also presented at Wednesday’s city council meeting to Arun and Chichester Citizens Advice (£1,800), Bernstein in Chichester (£1,800), Chichester City Band (£1,000), Chichester City Tours (£500) and the International Relations ‘Three Cities’ Working Group (£443).

The Festival of Chichester’s chairman Phil Hewitt said the £2500 will make a ‘huge difference’ and that it is ‘fantastic encouragement’ as the council ‘so clearly values and understands what we are trying to do’.

He added: “Right from the very start of the Festival of Chichester six years ago, Chichester City Council has been a fantastic friend and supporter. We held our first ever public meeting there, just to see whether anyone wanted a new festival, and we have continued to hold an annual public meeting there ever since. City councillor and former city mayor Anne Scicluna has been a vital member of our festival committee throughout.

“The city council has also supported us very generously financially. Each year the festival becomes a little bit more successful, and each year running the festival becomes a little bit more expensive as expectations rise. The support the city council gives us makes a huge difference. It is also fantastic encouragement for us that the city council so clearly values and understands what we are trying to do.”

For more about the festival, click HERE