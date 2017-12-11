Council confirms Christmas arrangements

Arun District Council has released information about how its services will be affected over the festive period.

The civic centre in Maltravers Road, Littlehampton, and Bognor Town Hall will be closed from 4pm on December 22.

Refuse collections will be a day later than normal between Christmas Day and January 8 when they will return to normal.

The council does not provide an emergency standby service but will deal with some enquiries, including if a risk of injury to persons or damage to property affecting Arun residents. The council said residents should check www.arun.gov.uk in the first instance.

Residents wishing to report anti-social behaviour should contact the Sussex Police non-emergency number – 0845 60 70 999 –or 999 in an emergency.

Anonymous reports regarding crime can be conveyed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.