Could this dome be coming to Bognor Regis?

Plans for a new 25 metre Pavilion dome have been put forward by Bognor Regis Civic Society.

At a public meeting on Wednesday, Bognor Regis Civic Society set out its own alternative plan for regeneration in the town, including a brand new pavilion concept.

Deputy chairman Hugh Coster said the plans offer an alternative to the controversial Pavilion Park plans submitted by Arun District Council which town councillors and members of the public have criticised.

A spokesman for the society said: "The Bognor Regis Pavilion will host multiple events to attract tourists/visitors to Bognor Regis on a repeat basis, contribute to the day and night time economies, boost local businesses, shops and cafés, provide all weather entertainment, in autumn, winter, spring and summer, provide a new popular venue for local people, an additional attraction for Butlin's visitors drawing them into the town centre.

"The Bognor Regis Pavilion will be a landmark building — worth coming to see in its own right. Current anti-social behaviour problems will be replaced by the hustle and bustle of a popular destination.

"The regeneration benefits are clear."

Hothampton would be the preferred site, according to the society, and would be near the location of the original Pavilion, which the society said will help in 'reconnecting with the towns heritage'.

Uses for the dome could include an ice rink, for roller skating, an art gallery, comedy venue, live music venue, for beer festivals, literary festivals and more, according to the plans, which have been costed at about £1.4million excluding VAT but could change as further decisions and consultations take place.