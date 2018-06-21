Coroner offers condolences after Bognor man dies from choking

A coroner has offered her condolences to the family of a Bognor man and hoped that they can remember him from all the good times they shared.

Former fairground owner John Ayers died in March this year at his home in King’s Parade, aged 82.

An inquest into his death was held at Centenary House in Crawley on Tuesday.

Speaking at the hearing, coroner’s officer Helen Lawrence said: “John lived alone in his own home.

“He was not very stable on his feet so a carer was arranged to come and see him daily to help him get dressed and with his meals.”

She told the inquest that on the day of his death the carer, Denise, came round about 5.40pm and cooked him dinner.

John requested steak, chips and broccoli, which Denise prepared for him.

Ms Lawrence added: “He was sat at the dining table to eat and Denise went back into the kitchen.

“He was eathing his dinner when Denise heard a loud thud.”

Denise came back into the room and found John was not breathing.

She called an ambulance and started CPR.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics John died later that evening.

Senior coroner Penelope Schofield concluded that he died from choking.

She said: “Our sincere condolences to you for the sad loss of your father in these circumstances

“Now that the inquest is concluded perhaps you can put aside the circumstances of how he came by his death and remember him by all the good times you clearly had.”