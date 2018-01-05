Controversial plans for 45 Arundel flats are withdrawn

Controversial plans to demolish a Victorian building to make way for 45 apartments in Arundel have been withdrawn.

Developer Renaissance Retirement had been seeking planning permission for the £16.2million block of retirement homes.

A artist's impression of what the controversial development would look like

However the application was withdrawn yesterday afternoon.

Adrian Burrows, one of the founding members of the Affordable Housing in Arundel (AHA!) campaign, said: “AHA continues to seek to enhance and protect arundel and is unsurprised.

“As a tactical manoeuvre the developers from have decided to withdraw the application rather than suffer the humiliation of a planning refusal.

“If the developers reapply for planning AHA hopes their new scheme will comply with local and national planning policy and respect the views of local people.”

Arun District Council had not yet announced whether council officers would recommend approval or refusal for the plans.

Renaissance Retirement has been approached for comment.