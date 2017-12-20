Contractors ‘determined’ to bring Picturedrome project in on time

Work to build the Picturedrome Cinema’s fourth screen is reported to be 11 weeks behind schedule, according to the town council.

However, a spokesman said ‘in spite of some early difficulties’, the project is now ‘beginning to take shape’, and the contractors are ‘still determined to bring the project in on time’.

Providing an update on the fourth screen project, which is due to open in the spring, a spokesman added the foundations have been constructed, the ‘important steel frame has been erected’ and drainage work has now commenced.