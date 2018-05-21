Concern grows for missing Bognor man

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a 35-year-old man who is missing from Bognor.

Daniel Johnston was last seen on Sunday morning (May 20) while staying with family in Macklin Road, Bognor, police said.

Daniel told his mother he was going out but did not return and has not made contact with friends or family since, according to police.

He was described to police as white, 6ft, of medium build and with very short shaven hair.

He was wearing a beige baseball cap, dark blue puffa jacket, blue jeans and Asics trainers.

Daniel is heavily tattooed on both arms and his back. One of his legs is fully tattooed with geometrical designs and ‘Blues Brothers’ just above his left ankle.

Family and friends are very concerned for him and just want to make sure he is ok, police added.

Anyone who has seen or thinks they have seen Daniel is asked to call 101 or report online quoting serial 134 of 20/5. If he requires medical treatment or is in danger, call 999 immediately.