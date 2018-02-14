Concern for missing Yapton woman

Police are concerned for a missing 38-year-old woman from Yapton.

Denise Eckford was last seen yesterday (Tuesday, February 13) at 6.30pm when she left her home in Giles Close, Yapton, police said.

The 38-year-old said she was going to see her sister in Barnham but she never arrived, according to police.

Police describe Denise as white, 5ft 7ins, with collar length blonde hair.

She was wearing a black coat with a fluffy hood, a grey hooded top with pink writing on it, blue jeans and black ankle boots, police added.

PC Alex Leeson said: “We are concerned for Denise as this is out of character for her not to be in touch.

“She is driving a blue Renault Clio registration number GP53 KGJ which was last seen on the A27 at Boxgrove at 7pm on Tuesday.

“Anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be is urged to contact us.”

Contact can be made online quoting serial 1147 of 13/02.