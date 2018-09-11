Concern for missing Bognor Regis pensioner

Sussex Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of missing woman Brenda Holley.

Brenda, 76, has dementia and can become confused in unfamiliar surroundings.

Police said she is believed to have left her Pagham, near Bognor Regis, home between 2pm and 3pm today (Tuesday, September 11).

Brenda is white, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build and brown greying shoulder-length hair.

It is believed she was wearing a thin blue mac, navy trousers and white and blue trainers.

If anyone sees Brenda please call 999 immediately.

If anyone has any information on where Brenda could be please report online or call 101, quoting 1012 of 11/09.